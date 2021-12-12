Sheffield Steelers: Two-goal Tommaso Traversa leads five star display against Coventry Blaze

The Italian has played just two hours of EIHL hockey for Sheffield but has seen enough to believe he can fit in.

He'll have the support of one of the weekend-winning Steeler heroes, Marco Vallerand, who was instrumental in bringing the forward in, as injury cover.

On Sunday, Traversa scored two goals and an assist in the 5-1 rout at Coventry, to strengthen his case.

Tommaso Traversa is greeted by his team mates after scoring for Sheffield Steelers

Twenty four hours earlier the Italian international made his debut at Sheffield Arena in a 3-1 win over Blaze.

The 31-year-old said: "I'd heard a lot of good things about the fan base here.

"I always want to give my best for the guys and give 100 percent and try to earn my spot in the team. I am a hard-working guy and defensively pretty good and see what is going to happen in the next few weeks.

"The guys are awesome. Obviously this is one of the best organisations in the league so it would be nice to stay for the rest of the season."

Former Steeler Luke Ferrara scores against his old club for Coventry. Pic Scott Wiggins

Traversa has to prove his worth to the club during his 'trial.' But he doesn't regard that as pressure.

"I don't really think about it, the type of guy I am, I give my best every day and every game and if they say I can stay if they don't I won't."

Traversa said Vallerand, whom he knew from playing in Europe, had alerted coach Aaron Fox to his availability.

"I am really thankful for Vallerand helping bring me here and the coach and organisation for giving me this opportunity."

Sheffield Steelers celebrate their first goal at Coventry. Picture: Scott Wiggins

He said the Sheffield roster had a "lot of skilled guys and big names."

On Sunday's SkyDome game, John Armstrong was denied an early Steeler lead when C.J. Motte stopped his backhand breakaway effort. But Vojtech Polak scored on the rush at 4:52, with Vallerand's assist punishing his old club.

Penalty trouble allowed Blaze a way back, with Luke Ferrara sending the puck past Rok Stojanovic.

But Daine Todd engineered a chance for Traversa to shoot through Motte's pads for 2-1.

Evan osey takes it on the chin. Picture: Dean Woolley

The Turin tormentor added to his reputation with a second goal at 27:22.

And it was 4-1 at 32:22 when a blue-line blast from Daine Todd hit the rigging, his third goal of the year and Polak's third point of the evening.

Then it was Latal's turn, a final goal created by his blistering speed.