He is returning home to have an operation and it seems he will now miss games against the likes of hockey super powers Canada and Finland in the Summer.

The centreman was an absentee for a couple of Sheffield Steelers' games in March.

But he put injury issues behind him to see out the rest of the victorious league season and the play offs.

Brandon Whistle goal scorer in semi final Pic Dean Woolley

Whistle had been hugely proud of being called up by coach Pete Russell, alongside team mates Robert Dowd, Cole Shudra and Sam Jones.

But the forward needs to be 100 per cent better for next season's EIHL tilt and has pulled out of the training camp ahead of the World Championships in Czechia.

Britain's camp gets underway in Nottingham today with GB facing Poland in two matches at the weekend.