Sheffield Steelers: Top man Marc-Olivier Vallerand is still hungry for more goals

Marc-Olivier Vallerand scores against Coventry

Last Sunday, he assisted on all three of Sheffield Steelers' goals in the loss against Glasgow Clan, yet couldn't hit the net himself.

The creative forward leads the national EIHL points pack, though, with nine points in five regular-season games.

Overall, adding his Cup exploits, he has four goals and 10 assists in eight games.

Vallerand finds it difficult to review his own individual output, when the team had lost its last game and has shown some inconsistency in the last seven matches, winning four and losing three.

"It is always frustrating to think about your personal stats, but I am happy with the way I am playing, let's just put it that way," said the forward.

"I think I am creating a lot of offence, a lot of chances.

"I wish some pucks would go my way a little bit more often but I have just got to keep working like I do."

With centreman Martin St. Pierre now out of the picture, after his mid-week release by the club, the onus to find the net will fall on Vallerand even more as Sheffield visit Manchester Storm on Saturday night, followed by Cardiff Devils at home on Sunday.

Vallerand wants his Sheffield team to make it up to the fans after last weekend's home loss.

But he knows it will be tough against Cardiff: "They always have a good team, a good feisty team and they come to play hard all the time so we have got to be ready for that.

"It's not a thing about Cardiff, it's about games in and out, you show up here and play in front of these fans you play as hard as you can."

Steelers play Storm first in the Challenge Cup, a game in which new forward Lucas Sandström will make his debut.

It is a competition Vallerand is keen on doing well in.

"There are three trophies to win in this League, you have got to show up for every single game, whether it is the Challenge Cup, regular season game, or the Play Offs, when the time comes around, every game is important" said the 30-year-old French Canadian, who was top scorer in the Alps League last year with EHC Lustenau.