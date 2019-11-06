Sheffield Steelers: Tomas Duba happy with workload as he expresses regret over Pavel Kantor's release

Pavel Kantor in action for the Steelers

Pavel Kantor was axed after failing to convert solid performances in practice sessions into EIHL games.

Kantor has now signed for HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga.

The goaltending tandem, both Czech nationals, had grown close in South Yorkshire and Kantor's exit was a blow for both of them.

"It wasn't easy for Pavel, we were originally going to share the games, split (them) more evenly, so I was happy we were together in it," said Duba.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Unfortunately, Pavel didn't have good luck in the start and it didn't work out for him, really.

"He had been working hard in practice but somehow games did not go his way. Sometimes it is like this in professional sports.

"I wasn't happy about it (his release) because Pavel was a nice guy and we worked together really well."

Duba said he'd have a close relationship with Kantor, who had even babysat for him and his wife.

"I really enjoyed the time with him and it is a pity it didn't work out" said the older man.

"He admitted it did not work really, as he'd imagined, he said I had played way too good in the beginning, you take it as it is, the situation.

"He tried his best and it didn't work out."

Duba has played all six games since Pavel's removal.

"I am still enjoying myself, I am still having a good time here," he said.

"Playing hockey is what I do so I am happy that I have got a lot of playing opportunity. It sure is busy but I will handle it."

He said he had a busy schedule last year in South Korea and Japanese ice hockey.

"I played four games in five days...it's alright, you get used to it.

"I will play my part, the rest is up to the team. If they bring someone I can rest every once in a while, it's ok, but I don't really mind.

The netminder said the dressing room stood firmly behind Michael Davies, who is serving a six week suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"It is a big punishment for him and ofcourse we support him. It's an unfortunate situation, we will see how it goes.

"I wish that it didn't happen this way but it did so we just take it as it is."