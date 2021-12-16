For the South Yorkshire club, it means Friday night off - but then an equally difficult task in a hurriedly scheduled game on Saturday evening.

Sheffield will instead travel to Cardiff Devils, while some of their fans will be on their way to Belfast, as they've already paid for flights and accommodation.

Steelers have apologised for the festive inconvenience - but these are unique times and no one can blame the club, Belfast, or the EIHL for the last-minute change in fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast are arranging a stream from Cardiff, so Steeler fans can watch it there!

Giants, Dundee Stars, and Nottingham Panthers were all placed into the Elite League’s Covid protocol on Wednesday.

That meant Cardiff could no longer entertain Nottingham on Saturday, opening up a slot for Steelers.

This replaces the planned fixture between the two on January 19.

A Covid outbreak within the Belfast Giants' ranks has led to the postponement of this weekend's visit by Sheffield Steelers.

At this stage, there is nothing to suggest the Sheffield Arena fixtures against Glasgow Clan (December 22) and Nottingham Panthers (Boxing Day) won't go ahead.

Coach Aaron Fox said they had changed their pre-game planning to cater for Saturday's change in opponents.

"I think we have been pretty fortunate that we have not had any games cancelled, up until now.

"That has been happening all over Europe, I believe Innsbruck (Austria) had to postpone three games.

"But I think once we get through the next few weeks we'll be ok."

Fox said he had sympathy for the South Yorkshire supporters who were already in Northern Ireland or committed to travelling.

One player that the enforced changes won't be impacting on is Brendan Connolly.

The injured forward is now resigned to missing both the regular season and the play offs.

He says a knee operation won't take place until early January, which means he won't have time to recuperate and return.

Fox knew the implications 37 minutes into Sheffield's Continental Cup win over Aalborg on November 19.

That was the moment Connolly limped off in obvious pain.

Connolly's appetite for aggressive hockey needed replacing and maybe Sheffield have done that with their new Italian import, Tommaso Traversa.

At previous clubs Traversa has shown a willingness to do what Connolly did - ignoring their lack of height and weight and challenging bigger opponents.

Fox says: "He plays hard, he is an agitator-type guy, he likes to get in there and likes mixing it up and very responsible, ...it's a good start for him.