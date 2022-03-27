Aaron Fox's men had too much speed and offensive ruthlessness for the Welsh. And if Steelers can beat Manchester Storm at home tonight, with one of their two games in hand over Belfast Giants, they will have whittled Giants' lead down to two points.

In statistical terms, Steelers are averaging 0.78 of a point each match, Belfast 0.79. On Saturday, a superb 4-1 middle period handed the all-important points to the visitors.

Steelers had seen Belfast Giants lose at home to Nottingham Panthers the night before, so they went into their own game looking to make up the lost ground between themselves and the leaders.

Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils players are involved in an altercation

Maybe it was that extra spring in their step that guided them to a two-goal lead inside four minutes second-minute lead, Martin Látal scoring against Cardiff's top line and John Armstrong adding another.

Goalie Rok Stojanovic then prevented Cardiff from getting back into the game with a fine save from an odd-man rush.

Marco Vallerand almost made it three, but his shot hit the post - and Cardiff rode that luck, finally getting on the scoresheet at 17:31 Jake Coughler scoring three seconds after Sheffield had killed a penalty.

Sheffield well and truly flexed their muscles the other side of the first interval though with Justin Hodgman making a play from which Tanner Eberle scored a rebound on a delayed penalty.

John Armstrong celebrates a goal at Cardiff Devils

That was followed by a brace of goals in three minutes, Evan Mosey celebrating his return from injury with a neat forehand effort on a breakaway and Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen scoring his first goal in 14 games.The game became a run-and-gun fiesta with a goal apiece before the second break, Eberle and Brandon McNally trading goals in a mad 12-second spell.

After that 4-1 Steelers' success in the middle period, the home crowd wanted more from their team.

Mac Carruth was replaced in goal by Taran Kozun and the 2-6 result brought to an end Devils' 16-game home winning run. It may just have supercharged Steelers' run down the final strait.