Sheffield Steelers today revealed their first move towards their promised "pathway" to integrate Britain's best talent into their senior ice hockey programme.

The EIHL club has signed a pair of prospects to two-way contracts between themselves and their National League partners, Steeldogs.

Goalie Dan Crowe, 19, from Newcastle, who has been with the Dogs since the start of the season has now extended his contract until the end of 2025 with an option for a further season.

Crowe has played and studied in America from 2016 to 2023 and has played at Great Britain U20 level.

Sam Cooper pic courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

He is 6ft 2ins tall.

Defenceman Sam Cooper, also 19 and an inch taller, spent last season in North America after a spell at the Guildford Flames organisation, as well as representing GB.

Cooper will be a permanent member of Steelers' training squad, while playing for Dogs.

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox said: “Dan has practiced very well with us the last few weeks and has played great down with the Dogs.

Dan Crowe

“He’s at a great age and is a big goalie who competes hard and wants to get better.

"We wanted to make sure he’s able to continue his development here with us for the foreseeable future.

“So we have extended his contract through the '24-25 season with a club option for the '25-26 season.

"It’s a great opportunity to solidify both our clubs with a great young prospect that can give him the right opportunity to practice with us and an opportunity to play the games needed for goalie development.

“We have also agreed to terms with Sam on a two-way agreement.

“Sam spent last week training with us and we see a ton of potential in his game.

“He’s a big strong kid who skates well and really wants to learn and develop.

"Sam has a great shot and competed real hard all week.

"We will have him train with us during the week and he will play games with the Steeldogs and if we have injuries he could be a guy that could step in and play some games for us.

“Sam has signed for the rest of the season with a team option."

Club owner Tony Smith is: "Thrilled we have been able to add so much young potential so soon.

"We want the best youngsters in the country playing here and seeing that the pathway to the Steelers is real.

“These two young men are the blueprint of what we are trying to achieve.”