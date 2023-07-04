Sheffield Steelers: The defenceman who just loves scoring goals

Kevin Tansey won't know exactly what to expect ahead of his arrival on the British ice hockey scene.

Kevin Tansey

He hasn't seen much of Steelers, his new employers, and has never stepped foot inside Sheffield Arena.

Yet the 30-year-old Canadian, a veteran of a variety of leagues across north America and Europe, has one vision in his mind's eye...lifting those home fans off their seats.

"The best part of hockey for me is the feeling when you score goal and your team mates and the fans rise to their feet" the defenceman says.

Matt Petgrave loves to attack from deep

"There is just no better feeling than that putting the puck in net and 8,000 fans show their enjoyment."

That will be music to the ears of Steelers' Orange Army, who saw blueliner Matt Petgrave score plenty of goals and assists last season, too.

"I am usually on a par with goals and assists ratio; I think I am more of a shooter than a passer" says the skater who signed for coach Aaron Fox from Herning Blue Fox in Denmark.

"I wouldn't say I have got a cannon but I know when to shoot the puck.

Sheffield Steelers fans

"I can read the play well and find open space in the offensive zone and can score."

Overall, he says: "I like to think the way I play at my best is when I am being defensively responsible."

Additional to that: "I jump in on the four or five opportunities I get in a game and try to make the best out of all of them."

At 6ft 4ins tall, the supporters will be hoping he will be a physical presence.

So will Fox, he has made it clear he wants a heavier style of play outside Matt Greenfield's crease and through the middle, having also signed 6ft 5ins centreman Mark Simpson.

That should be familiar territory to Tansey, although he does not want to take too many penalty minutes for his new EIHL club.

"I have been in my fair share of fights in north America, only one in Europe" he says.

"I don't go looking for them, but if they come my way I am not afraid. And, yes, with my height, I do have a good reach."

Tansey says he loves the sport of ice hockey: "I want to play for as long as my body lets me."

Asked if he had reached his peak, he replied that he had played at higher levels but tries to enjoy every season on its own merits.

His focus was now on helping Sheffield "try to be number one."

That will mean an adjustment in terms of accepting the League play is more important than Play Offs, in the UK.