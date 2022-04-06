Sheffield Steelers target regulation home wins

The EIHL's second-place club starts a series of home games tonight when they face Manchester Storm, followed by two back-to-back Arena matches with first-placed Belfast Giants at the weekend.

This evening's event is Sheffield's game-in-hand, they need a win to cut Giants' lead to a single point.

Steelers have lost half of their last six home games, form which is not as good as during a similar period away from the east end.

Flashback: Jason Hewitt scores a late winner against a Doug Christensen-coached Giants team to secure a championship for the Steelers over Belfast.

Coach Aaron Fox says points are needed in the bag, starting against Manchester who beat Steelers in a penalty shootout last Sunday.

"We have needed to go on a bit of a run, a couple of nights have been ugly a couple of nights we have been outstanding," said Fox.

"Our aim is to hold our own destiny as we go into the last few games of the season."

Fox credits Belfast for their own performances recently.

Steelers try to clear their lines at Belfast.

"It is a good hockey team, they have outstanding goaltending (Tyler Beskorowany) every night and the best line in the league right now with JJ Piccinich, Scott Conway and David Goodwin."

While Giants had depth through their line-up, and their forwards and defence have avoided injury for the most part, Sheffield are still good enough to beat them to the title, says Fox.

Steelers have won a title-defining game against Belfast in the past, going on to win the league. Jason Hewitt scored six minutes from time at iceSheffield in March, 2011 to set his side up for glory.