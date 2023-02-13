Steelers have pipped EIHL rivals for the signature of versatile defenceman Carl Ackered.

Carl Akered

With Sebastien Piche and Mason Mitchell on the Injury Reserve list, coach Aaron Fox moved quickly to bring in the 32-year-old Swede who played three seasons with Guildford Flames between 2017 and 2020.

Fox felt the team needed to bolster its depth as they head into the final weeks of the season and joined other UK clubs in his pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the red tape all but complete, Ackered should make his debut in the Challenge Cup semi final second leg against Fife Flyers on Wednesday.

The Stockholm skater leaves Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava.

Fox said: “Carl is a very good two-way defenseman who has put up some really good numbers in this league previously.

“He’s spent a few years away playing some really good hockey in Slovakia and Austria when he became available last week and we felt with the current injury situation with Piche and Mitchell, which are both currently on the IR and no real exact timetable of a return we wanted to make sure we had enough cover in case they can’t come back fully healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt he’s just too good of a player to not bring in at this time.

"Carl is very good on the PP on which we have had our struggles and has an excellent shot.