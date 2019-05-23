Sheffield Steelers’ summer transfer activity and other Elite Ice Hockey League moves and gossip
Sheffield Steelers have renewed talks with Tanner Eberle - but unlike moves in other areas, there are no immediate signs of a deal in the offing.
Talks have taken place between the club and the exciting winger, one of the few imports wanted back from last year's failing import stock.
But Eberle appears to be sticking to his previously-stated aim of checking out all potential options before committing himself.
Elsewhere in the close-season market, things are looking more promising for Sheffield.
The Star understands progress is being made with three targets that new coach Aaron Fox wants to bring in alongside his first new signing Marc-Olivier Vallerand.
It is possible one or more will be on the books before the month of June.
Until then, the rumour mill continues to churn.
Jordan Owens - not wanted back at the House of Steel - is playing for the Melbourne Mustangs of the Australian Ice Hockey League for the summer.
Ryan Martinelli has been linked with a move from Sheffield back to his former club Belfast Giants.
He enjoyed two successful seasons in Northern Ireland although Giants' fans expressed their irritation with him - and goalie Jackson Whistle - when they departed for South Yorkshire.
Another ex Steeler, Zack Fitzgerald, a highly popular figure with Glasgow Clan last term, is exciting some attention in the Czech Republic.
And Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of assistant coach Jeff Hutchins, who had a brief spell in Sheffield in 2009-10. He will again work under head coach Todd Dutiaume.
GB goalie Ben Bowns, jealously guarded by Cardiff Devils, has also earned the attention of teams in Denmark.
Devils this week secured Josh Batch on a renewed contract - he's been at the club since 2011.