Sheffield Steelers suffer Challenge Cup defeat to Nottingham Panthers

They looked like getting the upper hand over the hosts in the Challenge Cup group game, but their special teams couldn't find a goal when they needed it and the match was lost in overtime.

They at least took an extra period point back up the motorway.

Coach Aaron Fox had stayed with the line combinations he's been using of late, but that continuity didn't help them in the first 10 minutes.

Sheffield Steelers' defensive scrum against Nottingham Panthers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham seized the initiative after outmanning Sheffield at the back, Jeremy Welsh planting the puck home, from Stephen Anderson.

Steelers were again caught by an odd-man rush, with young Brit Archie Hazeldine unable to beat Matt Greenfield.

Brandon Whistle's pass set up Jonathan Phillips, who hit the post and then Scott Allen's play to Daniel Diampini looked promising, but Panthers' Canadian goalie Alex Dubeau was up to the task to keep a clean first period sheet.

Nottingham had outshot Sheffield 11-5 in that early session at the Motorpoint Arena.

Three minutes into the second period, the scoreline was level, defenceman Sebastien Piche finding Brett Neumann, who equalised with a first-time shot on a power play for too-many-men-on-the-ice.

Greenfield, who had problems with his helmet which required intervention on the bench, was fortunate on his return to the crease when a shot hit the post.

But he showed his value with a penalty shot save from backhanding Andrew Johnston.

Greenfield had made it look easy...and his confidence should have spread across his Sheffield team.

But Steelers' power play didn't succeed when the opportunity arose and the second segment ended at 1-1.

Robert Dowd's recent bad luck in front of goal continued although Steelers started the final regular period on top, Allen coming close and Neumann thwarted by Dubeau on a breakaway.

The game exploded into life with two power play goals in just over a minute.

First Sebastien Piche scored a hefty effort for Steelers with J.C. Brassard sitting out a hooking call.

With Davey Phillips called for cross-checking, Welsh then grabbed his second of the night.

Sheffield should have won it on a long five-on-three power play but the home side's penalty killers neutralised the offence.

In fact, Greenfield had to keep Steelers in the game with a glove save from centreman Adam Brady.

Panthers' Duggie Lagrone stopped a promising overtime attack from the visitors, who appeared most likely to profit from the sudden death session.

Yet Brady wasn't going to let that happen and his back post goal brought Panthers a 3-2 win at 63:29.