Sheffield Steelers' strength in depth helps after just one weekend's action

Sheffield Steelers’ decision to bring in an ‘extra’ ice hockey import is already bearing fruit.

Luckless Marco Vallerand started the pre-season opener with a gashed and badly bruised face, courtesy of a puck injury in practice.

He ended Saturday’s 4-1 win with an upper-body injury that was deemed potentially serious enough to merit a scan.

For Vallerand, who prematurely finished last season with an injury issue that deprived him of game-time, it is a frustrating start.

Eye, eye: Marco Vallerand had a bruising start

Coach Aaron Fox says it might be a day or two before they know if the injury will settle down and when he will be available again.

In the 34-year-old’s absence on Sunday, the 3-4 reverse at Nottingham Panthers, Kameron Kielly, who was the last arrival into camp, made his Steeler debut.

The former Atlanta Gladiators and Allen Americans’ player hadn’t even practiced with the team before he took his place on the fourth line with Brits Brandon Whistle and Cole Shudra.

But being able to recruit an addition to the originally-envisaged 21-man squad has come in handy already.

Kameron Kielly at Nottingham

Fox said Vallerand had “battled hard” all last week to shake off the effects of a swollen face to play before sustaining the second injury.

The final player to be signed to Fox’s squad was Mitchell Balmas, who played both of last weekend’s games, scoring the club’s opening goal of pre-season.

“He is a real good player, he has looked good all week (in training),” said the coach.

“He is very patient on the puck...it never seems to leave his forehand, he is always able to make the right play.

“It’s the first time overseas for him. It is a little bit different, but he has settled in very nicely, is getting his feet wet, and played well.”

Steelers, who host their annual shirt launch on Friday evening, host their play off conquerors,’ Cardiff Devils, in another challenge match on Saturday (7pm.)

Sheffield’s next home game after that will be the start of the regular EIHL regular season.

Then they face Danny Kristo’s Coventry Blaze.

Kristo played 60 games for Steelers last year and although his form was better in the earlier stages of the season, he is a player of tremendous pedigree who could return to haunt his old employers.

Scott Allen, who played with him at Sheffield last year, said his move to Blaze was: “A good opportunity for him and I wish him all the best.