Sheffield Steelers still undefeated on the road after 14 away wins out of 14
Sheffield's domination of every EIHL rival they have encountered on away ice continues unabated.
Steelers' 4-0 shut out victory over Nottingham Panthers now brings it to 14 wins out of 14 on the road, in league and Cup.
And Wednesday's landslide win started with a goal for Josh Nicholls, who like Marco Vallerand the night before, ended a personal scoring drought against their club's nearest rivals.
He was assisted by fellow fourth-liner Ron Shudra, who staked his fourth helper in four games.
Sheffield certainly have the firepower to match their super-efficient defence.
And those two themes joined together when big defenceman Kevin Tansey scored his first goal in a dozen appearances for 2-0.
His marker came in a 3-0 middle period which included strikes from Patrick Watling and Mark Simpson.
The only question after 40 minutes seemed to be whether Matt Greenfield could deliver yet another shut out.
And that he did, with aplomb, stalling Nottingham as they became increasingly desperate to eke out some form of consolation against a side that just loves playing road hockey.
Steelers have now conceded just two goals in five games - an absolutely astonishing defensive performance, featuring three Greenfield clean sheets.
They haven't lost a period in that time, let alone a match
Sheffield coach Aaron Fox said Wednesday's middle period at Nottingham was "outstanding," paid respect to ex-Sheffield goalie Rok Stojanovic but said his side's four lines had overwhelmed their hosts.
So, after 20 games, Steelers continue their apparently unstoppable drive towards the title.
But Nottingham disappointed the majority of the 6,891 attendance and lie in an unfamiliar next-to-bottom spot in the EIHL standings.