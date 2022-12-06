Robert Dowd says his Steelers side has to play angry against Cardiff Devils on Wednesday night.

Sheffield lost 3-2 to the Welsh in an EIHL league match at home last Saturday.

They followed that up with a 4-5 penalty shoot defeat at Coventry Blaze.

It was the first time this season that Steelers had lost two consecutive matches.

Dowd's team mates get the midweek chance to regain some pride when they face Devils in the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

"That is the second time we have lost to them, they are a good outfit," said the Great Britain winger.

"I think we need to go into Wednesday with a little bit of anger and a little bit of vinegar in our step and go and take it to them."

Dowd said he wasn't concerned about the fact the first leg was at home. His mentality was to win both games.

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd has a shot on goal against Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dean Woolley

Sheffield are fifth in the league when it comes to the number of goals scored, though.

They have found the net 13 times in the past five games.

But the 34-year-old forward does not believe the team lacks a sense of ruthlessness.

"You have seen earlier in the season there are plenty of goals in the squad. We have been known to score six or seven in a game

"It is just one of those periods where we are playing tough teams and everybody is tight defensively.

"Once a couple of guys get loose and get a bit of swagger and confidence in their step I think goals will start going in again."

It has certainly been a period of close-run games, the last five have all been decided by one goal, only two of which went in Steelers' favour.

In Saturday's game, Dowd scored the 2-2 tying goal in the 46th minute.

He thought his side had been dominant in the third period and that his strike would be key to getting both points.

His goal celebration at the Plexi glass indicated the frustration he had previously been feeling: "I have been hitting everything but the net in the last couple of weeks, I have hit posts cross bars, butt-ends, everything so I thought I had turned the game."

Coming up short hurt the team, he said.

Steelers' skipper Jonathan Phillips has made a joking reference to Brendan Connolly's game-winning goal celebration after the Nottingham Panthers' game of November 26 when he tossed his stick into the Arena seats.

