Sheffield Steelers star takes the positives from the Germany defeat ahead of meeting mighty Canada in today’s World Championship

Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman Davey Phillips rued some missed opportunities in Great Britain’s 3-1 defeat to Germany in their World Championship opener in Slovakia.

Chances fell to the likes of Ben Davies, Evan Mosey, Robert Lachowicz and Ben O’Connor but GB had to settle for a single marker from Mike Hammond.

GB had held the world's eighth seeds at 1-1 in the third period, before Germany stepped up their powerful game.

Phillips said: "I thought we gave it a great go but came up a little short” he told GB media manager Chris Ellis.

"We matched the eighth best team in the world for much of the game, but just let them get away at the end.

"We actually all feel disappointed which shows how far we have come in recent years.

"If a few chances had gone our way - and we had some great chances today - who knows what might have happened."

GB return to action today when they face Canada at 8:15pm (7:15pm UK).

"It's going to be a big challenge that's for sure," added Phillips.

"Of course, it's one of the more high-profile games of the tournament for us, but we have such a great spirit so we will give it our best shot."