Sheffield Steelers star: "Sometimes you get punched in the face you feel more alive"

His high octane, fist-fight with Manchester Storm's Chays Ruddy on October 23 left a few battle scars that made the ice hockey warrior look even scarier than normal.

But McNally is used to a few bumps and bruises - he's been dropping the gloves for a variety of teams for a decade or so.

The 30-year-old Sheffield Steeler said his war wound looked "worse than it is" and he didn't miss a shift in that game or the next two matches, all of which were wins.

Sheffield Steelers' Brandon McNally prepares to swing a right hand Pic Dean Woolley

And the former Cardiff Devils man will do what he has to do when Steelers cross swords with Storm again this weekend.

Recalling the middle-period clash with the 24-year-old defenceman at the Arena, McNally said: "He just asked me to go and I am not usually one to say no.

"It happened, it was a good fight, you win some you lose some.

"I thought I got a few good ones in there and it's exciting, sometimes you get punched in the face you feel more alive!"

He said he didn't unleash the inner beat as much as he used to do.

"I think five years ago you would see a lot more" but added that these days "a different McNally sometimes comes out."

More important than his own form is the team's pursuit of the EIHL league title.

And he believes supporters can be optimistic.

"We are excited so I think that the fans should be excited.

"I think you can tell by the way we've been playing, there have been exciting games, so hopefully fans have enjoyed them."

The team has bonded recently; they have won eight out of their last nine outings.

"We have gelled more in the last couple of weeks, or the last couple of games, rather than early on in the season," said the winger.

"Our first lines are firing pretty well right now, they have kind of found their groove so it has been good to watch them."

Sheffield's hunt for the top spot will depend on good goaltending, and you can't get much better than Matt Greenfield right now.

"He's a calm person, he is such a good guy," said the American.

"We feel so confident even though we'll make a mistake we know he will bail us out."

He said the netminder "gives us a chance to win every night and has been one of our best players for sure."

McNally and the other overseas-born players will be watching what the club does in the next few weeks, as it is possible they may have to let one import go.