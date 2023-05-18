Sheffield Steelers' star opens up on his links with new Cardiff Devils' coach

Steeler Evan Mosey has revealed why he loves playing for coach Pete Russell - his Great Britain boss and the new head coach at Sheffield's EIHL rivals, Cardiff Devils.

Evan Mosey in Cardiff uniform

Earlier this week, The Star reported how the skater was attracting potential employers in the EIHL and Denmark, for season 2023-24.

Mosey has spoken to Russell, but says his options remain open while he checks if there are any offers from overseas.

He said his plan is to "sit and wait.

Evan Mosey for Steelers

"I am waiting to see what happens, if there is any interest in Europe if that doesn't happen I'll figure out what is best for me.

"I have just got back from vacation and I am going to chill out and take a little break for hockey and social media," he said.

Mosey's stock rose after a GB tournament in which Russell identified him as one of the team's best players.

Asked directly if playing under the same coach in Cardiff would appeal to him, the 34-year-old replied: "Yeah, obviously I played for Pete in EHC Freiburg and I like playing for him.

Pete Russell

"And I enjoy playing for him with GB, but who knows what will happen?

"He is an interesting coach to play for, he has some crazy tactics - they make you have to re-learn hockey and it makes it exciting to come to the rink every day and challenge my hockey sense.

"It is his different systems: he is a hockey nerd, he is unorthodox."

Most coaches play reasonably similar systems, Mosey said but added: "Pete changes a lot of things and keeps you on your toes, your hockey knowledge and smarts have to keep going, it's a nice change."

Mosey didn't give many details about his conversation with Russell other than to say that at first: "He asked me about another player, to be honest...that was kind of fun! He asked if he'd be interested, I said; 'I don't know, you ask him!'

"If they (Cardiff) want to, Pete will probably reach out to me, so we'll see. I told him I was on vacation so they've left me alone a bit."

Mosey said some of the online community may think finances alone would play a key part in his decision-making.

But he said: "It's more about wanting to find where I fit best on a team.

"I am a weird player; I just want a role on a team where I can benefit that team in a positive way and play the way I play.

"Obviously not too many players want to play forward one shift and then 'D' the next shift and want to defensive penalty kill or forward penalty kill.

"I'd like to go wherever I think I can best help the team and use my skill set."

Asked if any Danish team could likely offer him that, he replied: "It's not crunch time yet but I'll have a tough decision to make."

Mosey hasn't played for the same team for more than two consecutive years since he left Minnesota State University a decade ago.

"I don't know if I get sick of the team or they get sick of me because I am too much trouble" he laughed.

While Mosey likes playing for Russell, Steelers' fans will be relieved to know he has the same sentiment for Sheffield's Aaron Fox and Carter Beston-Will.

"They are a very good team together; they ping off each other well and the way they approach it is very professional in practice, games, scouting other teams, and how they prepare for a team with videos and give a little scouting report that we have on the wall before every game.

"It's top class from both of those guys, the work they put in is pretty outstanding and compares well with teams in high leagues.

"They put in as much will and energy as the players.

"I understand the frustration of fans (after a season without silverware) they want trophies as much as the players and coaching staff but at the same time got to look at it in perspective."

He said Sheffield was normally in contention for trophies.

"At least we gave ourselves the opportunity and were in the hunt for a trophy, it could have been a lot worse...not getting a sniff of anything.