Sheffield Steelers' star has operation and could miss the EIHL run-in

Sébastien Piché has been under the surgeon's blade and will be lucky if he sees any further action this season.

Sebastien Piche: picture by Dean Woolley

That's the grim news from Sheffield Steelers' coach Aaron Fox, who also does not know if Mason Mitchell will play again for the team in the 2022-23 EIHL campaign.

Piché, a 35-year-old defenceman, hasn't played for the club since the Manchester Storm home win on January 22.

His lower body issue turned out to be more significant than first thought.

Fox confirmed he has now had surgery.

"If rehab goes perfectly there could be a way back for him in the last week or two," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation over Mitchell is "not great either" he said.

His lower body injury "needs time to heal and another two or three weeks after it is healed to get him into game shape and contact form, if he is available it will be late, late."

Piche was the last defensive signing made by Fox in the Summer.

There were high hopes he could replicate his previous year’s achievement when he became a champion at HK Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia.

He was a consistent performer for Steelers over 40 games (25 points.)

But now he's on the sidelines for weeks, at least.

Last weekend's topsy-turvy results in the EIHL mean it is still possible that Sheffield can prevail, with Calle Ackered playing Pichés role.

The Swede has impressed since coming in as injury cover.

"I try not to rate them off each other both of them," said Fox, adding that "both have a hammer of a shot and very good at Power Play but the other side of the game they have different attributes for sure."

More pressing than long-term injuries, Fox needs to see improvement in the sickness bug that has ravaged the squad.

Kevin Schulze missed last Sunday's game at the Arena, Marco Vallerand lasted only two periods and Robert Dowd has felt rough for around 12 days.

All have been negatively tested for Covid, leaving Fox with no idea what the illness is.

"It is going around, it has been in my house but hasn't hit me yet, it is affecting people differently than normal ones do, that's for sure."

Weekend wins over Belfast Giants and Guildford Flames, both ahead of Sheffield in the league pecking order, will be vital.

And Fox acknowledges that success in regulation time would "help a ton" so as not to surrender an overtime point to their rivals.