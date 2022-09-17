Sheffield Steelers star doesn't care for comparisons - he's his own man

Time will only tell if it will turn out to be a significant impact on the team's title aspirations.

If Steelers win the 2022-23 Elite League, then the impact of losing such a fan favourite will have been well and truly cushioned.

After Vallerand's decision to move on, in May, coach Aaron Fox described his new signing Ciampini as a 'difference-maker' adding: "He is a guy we will rely on to run our Power Play, he will bring great offence and be a high-end scorer for us."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others in the EIHL club saw him as the player who could at least mirror Vallerand's offensive capabilities.

Ciampini is his own man though and doesn't concern himself with any abstract comparison with any player that came before him.

"Honestly, I didn't even hear anything about that, so that's kind of news to me," said the player, referring to any similarity to Vallerand's former role at Sheffield.

"I am just coming here to add value as best as I can.

Sheffield Steelers' Daniel Ciampini in acton against Cardiff Devils

"I know Fox has watched quite a bit of my game so I think for whatever he was looking to replace and bring in I guess he found that in for what I can contribute to the team and the group.

"Obviously I am, by nature, offensive but I am definitely very defensively responsible.

"I came here to play my game - the pressure and all that stuff? I think it is very, very early to put those things in there and honestly, I don't pay attention to that stuff."

His main focus is on doing whatever is necessary on any night to get maximum points on the board, he said, whether it was late goals or getting the puck out of the defensive zone.

He said he was not putting any numbers on goals and assists as a personal target.

"All that stuff will come," he said.

Certainly, his line's form at Guildford Flames last Sunday should spread confidence, ahead of Saturday night's visit by Manchester Storm, who beat Steelers 5-3 in an August exhibition match in Altrincham.

Meanwhile, it looks likely that Steelers will be keeping their fingers crossed that goalie Oskar Ostlund is a quick healer, rather than bringing in a temporary replacement.

The Swede, who suffered a bizarre off ice injury before last Saturday's Cardiff game, could be back in a month's time, as long as there is no set-back in his recovery.

Matt Greenfield's netminding form has also been sound, which will have brought a sense of security to Fox, who also has backups Curtis Warburton and Jordan McLaughlin to fall back on.

The Star understands Ostlund is back on the ice training but only in a carefully-controlled way, under the eyes of strength and conditioning coach Mike Mawer.