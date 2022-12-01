Sheffield Steelers star Brandon McNally has a simple solution to getting more goals
Brandon McNally believes Sheffield Steelers should shoot more as they continue their challenge for top spot in the EIHL table.
Steelers trail Guildford Flames in the division and Belfast Giants are ahead in the average number of shots made, per game.
McNally believes more shots, simple play, and traffic in front of the net will help them on their road towards a league championship.
"We have a lot of skilled guys but it's funny because when we play simple it works," he mused.
The American-born Italian international said it was important to: "Do the little things, get pucks deep. I think we need to shoot a lot more, but overall it is a good team we have a lot of different types of player."
As for team shooting, he says: "I think we are looking for that perfect play and sometimes it does not work.
"I am not really a shooter; I like being in front of the net so I am hoping the guys shoot more and I am there for the rebound."
McNally had been playing on a line with Czechs Tomas Pitule and Adam Raska before the coach switched him to partner up with Robert Dowd and Danny Kristo in last Saturday's win over Nottingham Panthers.
He has been successful, scoring nine points in the last 10 games.
"I am playing with some good guys, we have a lot of depth so it doesn't really matter who I play with," he said.
"We are getting offensive chances and we are fortunate that some of them are going in."
He said he'd enjoyed being on both lines.
"Me and Tommy are more grinders, maybe (we) finish checks and get pucks deep, and Dowd and Kristo are pretty skilled guys and I just want to get them the puck.
"I think I am pretty versatile I can play different roles and I think I have shown that so far."
The 30-year-old winger is looking forward to locking horns with his old club Cardiff Devils on Saturday.
"They are a good team, just like every other team in the league", he said, adding that the side would prepare for them as keenly as they did before last Saturday's shootout victory.
"It is mostly about how we play," he said, stressing the impetus was on Sheffield: "To get things right rather than worry about what other teams bring.
"I think we have the guys in the room that can take care of business."
Generally, he said the players were trying to improve week on week, as a unit.
McNally admitted they had been guilty of "a couple of breakdowns" which cost them against Nottingham, but "hopefully by the end of the year we are able to put away games in an easier fashion."