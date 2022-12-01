Sheffield Steelers star Brandon McNally has a simple solution to getting more goals

Steelers trail Guildford Flames in the division and Belfast Giants are ahead in the average number of shots made, per game.

McNally believes more shots, simple play, and traffic in front of the net will help them on their road towards a league championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a lot of skilled guys but it's funny because when we play simple it works," he mused.

The American-born Italian international said it was important to: "Do the little things, get pucks deep. I think we need to shoot a lot more, but overall it is a good team we have a lot of different types of player."

As for team shooting, he says: "I think we are looking for that perfect play and sometimes it does not work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not really a shooter; I like being in front of the net so I am hoping the guys shoot more and I am there for the rebound."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon McNally celebrates scoring for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

McNally had been playing on a line with Czechs Tomas Pitule and Adam Raska before the coach switched him to partner up with Robert Dowd and Danny Kristo in last Saturday's win over Nottingham Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been successful, scoring nine points in the last 10 games.

"I am playing with some good guys, we have a lot of depth so it doesn't really matter who I play with," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are getting offensive chances and we are fortunate that some of them are going in."

He said he'd enjoyed being on both lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Me and Tommy are more grinders, maybe (we) finish checks and get pucks deep, and Dowd and Kristo are pretty skilled guys and I just want to get them the puck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I am pretty versatile I can play different roles and I think I have shown that so far."

The 30-year-old winger is looking forward to locking horns with his old club Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a good team, just like every other team in the league", he said, adding that the side would prepare for them as keenly as they did before last Saturday's shootout victory.

"It is mostly about how we play," he said, stressing the impetus was on Sheffield: "To get things right rather than worry about what other teams bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we have the guys in the room that can take care of business."

Generally, he said the players were trying to improve week on week, as a unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad