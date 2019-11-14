Sheffield Steelers' star already looking to the future

Sheffield Steelers' Aaron Johnson in combat, this season

The former NHL defenceman has missed 19 games this season with a hand injury, but could play against Coventry Blaze on Saturday if he gets the medical all-clear.

It has been the worst injury suffered by the former Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames' skater since breaking his arm in junior hockey.

It's also the first time he's had to undergo surgery and had been frustrating period for the 36 year old , but injuries were part of the game, he said.

As for his work assisting Head Coach Aaron Fox on the bench he said: "It is a different way of seeing the game, as a player you see it a certain way but as a coach you see a lot more.

"It has been a great experience, but I am looking forward to getting back on the ice."

He said coaching had "definitely piqued my interest, everyone always says that it is the second-best thing to playing. The competitiveness is still there, your ability to put a programme or a strategy together and go out there and see if it works...it was a good challenge."

He added that coaching had crossed his mind occasionally, yet stressed: "As a player, everyone always says prepare for the future but as a player you now you have to retire at some point but you just try and avoid that all costs!"

If Johnson does return to the Arena ice this weekend, he faces a Coventry team that embarrassed Glasgow Clan 9-2 a few days ago and had twice won in Sheffield this season.

Referring to the previous home losses to Coventry, (4-6 and 3-5) Johnson noted: "I just don't think we played our best hockey, they are a good team and we need to play our best hockey to be successful, it is going to be a good challenge, they had a big win this past weekend, 9-2, so they have some offensive capability as well - it is going to be a good game."

Steelers currently have six import defencemen on their books (including long-term injured Jonas Liwing) and the two Great Britain regulars Ben O'Connor and Davey Phillips.

Johnson said that illustrated "the team has a lot of depth, unfortunately there are injuries throughout the year, so it is inevitable there is going to be some rotation.

"You prepare for all scenarios, we have guys who are able to play forward as well, so there is definitely the ability to make some movement there."

Steelers travel to Glasgow on Sunday, where Zack Fitzgerald's side are regain momentum after their fall from grace in the Midlands.

Clan are three points clear at the top of the EIHL table, after beating Cardiff Devils 6-3 on Wednesday. Steelers and Belfast Giants are in joint second.

"Glasgow had a great start, you just never know...anyone can beat anyone now, it is such a strong league. You can't take anyone lightly."

More important to the Sheffield team is ending their own three-game losing streak, the Canadian says.