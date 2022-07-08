Sheffield Steelers sign Scott Allen and they have a current star to thank for it

The American skater played a major role in persuading tough winger Scott Allen to sign for the EIHL club for season 2022-23.

Allen played alongside Mosey in Freiburg, Germany, the third-placed team in the DEL2 division in 2020-21.

The incoming Canadian heard all about Mosey's debut season with Sheffield - and their ongoing ambitions to win silverware - and decided to join him on the EIHL squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Steelers have signed Scott Allen

His role as a net-front player, absorbing punishment from defenceman as he looks for a tip-in or to obscure the view of the opposition goaltender, is one Sheffield Arena fans will be looking forward to.

The 32-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta said: "I was lucky enough to have interest from a few teams, some in the UK.

"When I spoke with Evan it became apparent that Sheffield should be my next destination. It's good to be able to get a reference from a former team mate.

"Sheffield is a club with a winning tradition, a rock-solid and stable ownership, and a reputation for looking after its players and their families well.

New Sheffiel Steelers signing Scott Allen played alongside Evan Mosey in Freiburg

"I've just turned 32, I have plenty of hockey in front of me but I want to win.

"I want to win a championship and so do the Steelers, after speaking with the coach I believe that the team being put together here in Sheffield will be able to compete for that prize.

"I hear that Sheffield has lots of fans in an incredible building, I also hear they are intense and passionate, that's great, I love intense and passionate," said 6ft 3ins new boy, who can play centre or left-wing.

Coach Aaron Fox loves to see his players ignite the Orange Army in the stands.

Evan Mosey played a huge role in bringing Scott Allen to Sheffield Steelers

He said: "Scott is a big-bodied Power Forward who skates extremely well for his size.

"His compete level and work rate is something you really notice when you dissect his game.

"He never quits on plays and always battling for space.

"Scott is outstanding as a goal line/net-front guy on the Power Play and likes to get to the 'dirty areas.' I think he will come in and be a difference-maker from day one".

Allen's background was founded in University hockey - he was captain of the University of Alaska-Anchorage before turning professional with the Colorado Eagles in the ECHL in 2015.

He moved on to Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) before moving up a rung to the AHL in 2017 with Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners, the present-day club that has Maltby's Liam Kirk on its books.