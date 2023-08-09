Steelers will be hell-bent on improving their net front presence this coming season.

And Scott Allen's return, along with some hefty reinforcements, should help that aim.

Daniel Ciampini believes the chemistry formed with Allen in last season's EIHL squad, together with an overall understanding of what needs to be improved as a team, can significantly upgrade their chances of silverware.

Allen was announced as another returnee for Steelers on Wednesday morning, following Ciampini's decision to re-enlist.

Scott Allen ready to mix it up

The pair, and fellow import Brett Neumann, were consistent performers in their first season in the EIHL.

Ciampini said: "He fits the bill as he brings us exactly what we need.

"Obviously Scott doesn't have blazing speed, but he's got the ability, and his shot, to change the game when it needs to be changed, and create plays.

"His down low cycle presence and the fact he has this big body (6ft 3ins) and frame which he uses when he needs to, net front, is very important to us."

Daniel Ciampini goes for top shelf pic Dean Woolley

At the end of the season, said Ciampini: "Net front was something we addressed in our meeting (between players) and even in my exit meeting. I think in some of the others' exit meetings, the same thing was said.

"We need guys willing to put their work boots on and are willing to go to the hard areas, that is where you get rewarded.

"When it is a 2-2 hockey game in the middle of January and need someone to score, usually it is not going to be the flashy toe-drag and the top corner snipe.

"It is usually those hard area goals that are going to change the game, where you get one to go in off your foot or something like that"You need that big body presence and the Mark Simpson (6ft 5ins) signing was a good start in that."

The Steelers' winger said he was pleased that: "We were looking to be heavier down the middle and will play a stronger game.

"Someone like Scott is irreplaceable, he plays very well on both sides of the puck.

"You want people who are defensively responsible but also can create offensive chances and move the momentum because it always ebbs and flows, and you need someone like that to dictate the play."

Meanwhile Steelers' defenceman Matt Petgrave included a three-on-three ice hockey tournament in his Summer workout.

He played in the 3ICE league in north America, which is a frantic, reduced-sized team format.

"The first period of the first game I was, like: 'Holy cow, like I've got to play a little smarter here and kind of conserve," Petgrave told NHL.com

"But then by midway through the second period, I started getting my legs and lungs under me where I could play the game comfortably and play my style."

The 31-year-old added: "At this point in my career, I'm just trying to win, have fun and create memories.