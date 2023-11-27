Sheffield Steelers set for fascinating festive month after romping to victory at Guildford Flames
Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils appear to be heading for a fascinating, festive month as the top two clubs in the Elite League standings.
For the second weekend in succession, leaders Steelers have emerged two points clear of the Devils, Sheffield's 6-2 road win at Guildford Flames on Sunday ensuring that continuing advantage.
Cardiff will go level on points but will have played an extra game if they win at Dundee Stars on Wednesday.
The League season is only 11 games old for the rivals, but with Belfast Giants having lost six games already at their 13 attempts, it looks likely that the English and Welsh clubs will be favourites to be hugging the top two places into December.
Take nothing for granted though, in this highly competitive league. Only two points separate next to bottom Guildford from Cardiff in second.
On Sunday, Sheffield had the advantage of being rested after a game-free Saturday night while Flames, at times, looked like they had burned themselves out in a 7-5 win at Cardiff on the same evening, in the Challenge Cup.
Sheffield, with Niklas Nevalainen absent from the D corps, strode to a 2-0 advantage through Robert Dowd and Patrick Watling before Guildford got their act together and levelled the game via two strikes in 76 seconds from Ryan Tait and Steven McParland.
If the momentum had appeared to swing the way of Paul Dixon's team, it was only a passing phase.
Cole Shudra, with his third assist of the EIHL campaign, struck the pipework and Mikko Juusola followed up with what was eventually the game-winning goal.
In a nine-minute romp Sheffield finished strongly with goals from Mark Simpson, defenceman Kevin Tansey (Power Play) and Scott Allen.
Guildford who had lost 3-1 to Sheffield in their first home encounter with the South Yorkshire team in September, were a well-beaten side.
Steelers could boast six goals from six different skaters.
Coach Dixon was exasperated at the way his side had given Steelers a third-period haul of early Christmas presents. "It is just so frustrating...we gifted Sheffield four goals and that is unacceptable."
He said individual, simple mistakes - which could have been avoided - had cost them the period and the match. Flames had let themselves down, he said.
Opposite number Aaron Fox said his side had taken advantage of Guildford's heavy fixture list, and thought his side could have had more goals.