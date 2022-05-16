Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd on his Great Britain goals

The Sheffield winger, top scorer for his EIHL outfit in the 2021-22 season, found the back of the net in GB's high-character performance against Norway in the IIHF World Championship in Tampere, Finland, on Sunday.

The game was his 74th cap and his five-hole strike brought up a quarter-century over his distinguished career with the national side.

GB had found it hard to hit the rigging in pre-tournament warm-ups, so they were buoyed by the nature of their 3-4 (penalty shots) defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for Dowd, it was a welcome return to the score sheet; his last goal came in the famous promotion to top-flight game in Hungary - Division 1 Group A - in 2018.

"We deserve to be here" said Dowd.

"We have a never-say-die attitude and we have started to turn the corner."

On Sunday, Norway had gone 3-0 up but Dowd and Ben Lake both threatened before the Steeler scored on his backhand from the right circle with just seven minutes.

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd in action for Great Britain

Seconds later Sheffield's Evan Mosey tried a wraparound and Scott Conway managed to tap home.

Mark Richardson's equaliser was the stuff hockey dreams are made of and enough to secure a vital point.

Mosey was denied on the breakaway in overtime.

Norway scored twice to win the shootout, but it was a brave performance by GB to earn a point against the 12th ranked team in the world.

Former Sheffield Steeler Matthew Myers

It was certainly a confidence booster after losing 5-1 to Czechia the day before.

Matt Myers who played 16 games for Sheffield in the EIHL mini series, summed up the feeling saying: "We do not want to get relegated. It's a tough uphill battle but we've come here to win hockey games and we're planning to be here next season.”

And goal hero Richardson was gushing about the Lions' performance against the Norwegians, particularly Swinton-born goaltender Ben Bowns.

"This team never ceases to amaze," he said.

Great Britain goalscorer Mark Richardson

"We didn't have a great first period and it wasn't good enough.

"Second period was a lot better and then third period, what a performance.

"Going back a few years I don't think anyone thought we'd be where we are, but that's down to everyone involved.

"The hard work, the dedication and we just have to keep improving."

Richardson said GB had left the best to last.

"We came out in third and did the things we wanted to do from the start," continued the Cardiff Devils man.

"We had great goaltending from Bownsy and the guys grew in confidence. When that first one went in there was a feeling that we can do this.

"That's the thing about this team, we got it back and got the point but overall we're disappointed.

"There's a lot of things we can learn about from the game."

GB return to action on Tuesday when they face mighty Sweden, (18:20 UK time) who are ranked fifth in the world.

They will be up against NHL players like Rasmus Asplund of Buffalo Sabres, who scored in Sweden's 5-3 win over Czechia on Sunday.