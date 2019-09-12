Sheffield Steelers: Robert Dowd enters record books as Arena's sharpest shooter
Robert Dowd has reserved himself an entry into the Sheffield Steelers' history books after his goal-hungry start to the season.
The Great Britain winger found the net in three of the four matches the team has played in League and Challenge Cup action.
His sweet finish on Saturday night, having been set free through the Coventry Blaze ranks by linemate Marc-Olivier Vallerand, was the one that caught the statistic keeper's eye.
The strike meant he has now scored more goals at the Arena in the Elite league than any other Steelers' player.
He eclipsed his old import pal Jeff Legue by one - the retired Canadian centreman had previously racked up up 102 goals on the pad at the House of Steel.
Dowd is certainly a hot-streak striker, but he has some way to go to catch the all-time leading goalscorer, Ron Shudra who bagged 177.
The 31-year-old Sheffield sniper is fifth in the all-time table, Steve Nemeth, Ken Priestlay and Tim Cranston joining 'Rocket Ron' ahead in the pecking order.
Dowd has certainly had a better start to the campaign than this time last year.
In his second game of the season, against Milton Keynes Lightning, he was injured in the last shift and was out for weeks.
Veteran goaltender Tomas Duba is in the driving seat to start for Steelers against Manchester Storm on Saturday night.
His performance at Coventry Blaze on Sunday pretty much nails on a start, unless there has been untoward developments in practice.
He stopped 27 of 28 shots, a 96.43 save ratio, only losing his shut out with eight minutes left on the clock.
On the previous night, Pavel Kantor started at home to Coventry, conceding five goals from 24 shots, for a 79.17 save ratio.
Mark Thomas, who tragically lost his wife Vicky to cancer this week, is expected to bring their sons Bailey and Harley at Saturday’s Challenge Cup game.
Fans will applaud for 44 seconds before the game in honour of Mark's former shirt number.
Bofore that, in warm-up, Sheffield players will wear pink “Hockey Fights Cancer” shirts with with Vicky’s initials on the front.
These will be raffled off.
Steelers will need to keep a close eye on Manchester's Tyson Fawcett on Saturday.
He was selected the EIHL Player of Week after collecting two goals on his debut against Dundee Stars.
The 26-year-old mirrored his entire goal-output at Atlanta Gladiators, last season, where he iced 18 times.