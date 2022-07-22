Sheffield Steelers recruitment shows second isn't good enough - Bob Westerdale

Arena fans won't be getting behind the likes of ex-NHL defenceman Keaton Ellerby, Matias Sointu, Antonin Boruta, Daine Todd, Vojtech Polak, Matias Sointu, and Tommaso Traversa this coming term.

That is on top of the already departed John Armstrong, Justin Hodgman (both retired), Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, Rok Stojanovic and Marc-Olivier Vallerand.

So Fox has concluded much of his business, although it seems likely he still has one import goaltender on his shopping list.

I can't see that being Barry Brust.

Thus far, the coach has inked the contracts of new boys Scott Allen, Jordan McLaughlin (two-way), Niklas Nevalainen and Adam Raška.

At least two new imports will be officially announced by the EIHL club next week.

So the Orange Army is going to be looking at a radically different side that enters the upcoming season - and that tells you all you need to know about ambitions at the top of the club.

Keaton Ellerby on the boards at Cardiff.

Second place in the Elite League is not good enough, as assistant coach Carter Beston-Will chimed recently, and his boss is designing a revamped side that will be expected to challenge the likes of champions Belfast Giants and Play Off winners Cardiff Devils.

Pace, power, intensity, and flexibility will be essential ingredients on Sheffield ice.

It is interesting to see how rivals Nottingham Panthers have gone shopping recently, they will have strong-armed skaters in the form of Mathieu Gagnon and the recently signed Garet Hunt on their team.

Steelers favour more of an overall team toughness, as we have reported previously,

Jojtech Polak after scoring at Cardiff.

Allen and Raska Raška will certainly bring some grit to the team.

There has been unconfirmed speculation that Brandon McNally - second highest penalty minutes-taker for Cardiff Devils last season - could be on his way to Broughton Lane, too.

If that is accurate, the 6ft 2ins winger will undoubtedly help in overall physicality.

The other question mark - which should be answered soon - is over the recently-married Tanner Eberle.

Team-mate Brendan Connolly was a guest at his wedding and made a light-hearted effort to win the no. 10 back to South Yorkshire.

"I tried; but he was a busy man, it was hard to corner him into an answer!" said Connolly.

"He is obviously happy where he is right now, newly married, we'll see, but never rule him out coming to Sheffield.

"He has reached a stage in his life where he can't just think about himself, it's what's best for his relationship and family."

Connolly said he had a gut feeling that Eberle would pop up "somewhere (like the ECHL) and end up coming back, either this year or sometime else. I think he will come back to Sheffield at some point."