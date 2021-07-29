Sheffield Steelers recruit moseying towards League title

As The Star speculated on July 15, the 32-year-old winger has signed up for Aaron Fox s class of 2021-22.

Mosey is the first American to sign for Sheffield this close season - the forward's heritage (father and grandparents born in the UK) has also qualified him to play 17 times as a Great Britain international.

In 210 games in the EIHL's regular competition and post-season, Mosey, 32, has won the playoffs twice (Nottingham 2015-16 and Cardiff 2018-19) as well as the Challenge Cup with Panthers.

Now he is hoping to go one better and win the League with Steelers - the domestic title that matters more than any other.

Cardiff had trumpeted last September that Mosey had inquired about a return there.

But Sheffield had the decisive say.

Ironically, Mosey's last game for the Welsh was in the Challenge Cup final in March 2020. He was a second line forward; his side was beaten 4-3 by Sheffield.

The player said: "Aaron Fox made a great case for me joining the Steelers.

“I’ve been lucky that in my career I have played for some very good sides who were able to compete for championships, Aaron confirmed that this would be the case again here in Sheffield.

“Having played in Sheffield many times with Cardiff and Nottingham I knew what a great organisation I would be joining, one that always gives its sides a chance to win.”

The Orange Army support was also a factor.

Devils attracted an average of 2,978 fans in their last league campaign. Sheffield has more than double that figure in the stands - an average of 6,610.

“Sheffield is such a hard place to visit as an opposing player" said Mosey. "The fan support is crazy, it gives the Steelers a huge boost and those fans make it hard for opposing players. It will be nice to have them on my side this coming season.”

Coach Aaron Fox has been a long-term admirer of the player's versatility.

He said: “With Evan becoming available I felt he was perfect to fit that 'swing guy' role that I think is so important for us to have.

"With the reduced roster sizes the league has adopted this year I think it’s even more important than previous seasons.

"Evan doesn’t have a preference which position he plays as long as he is helping the team win.

“He’s a guy that plays with elite speed which I think also really fits into the style we like to play. He can play up or down the line-up and gives us some huge versatility to our roster make-up.”

With the Covid lockdown affecting the EIHl more than some European leagues, Mosey moved overseas last season playing a total of 30 games for Gap (France) and at Pete Russell's Freiburg (Germany.)

He was in sparkling form in the playoffs for Freiburg, scoring four goals and four assists in nine games.

But with his ability to play in defence or attack, where will fans see him in the upcoming EIHL season?

“I spoke with Aaron about that, he asked me where I preferred and honestly, I don’t mind," said Mosey.

"I know it sounds like a cliché but as long as I’m helping the team and as long as we are having success it doesn’t matter to me.

“I’ve played on teams where I started as a forward and ended up on the blue line and the other way round. As a player you just want to contribute.”

The Illinois born skater and keen golfer has already been in touch with GB team-mate and Steeler Robert Dowd about his move.