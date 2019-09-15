Sheffield Steelers record third consecutive win - but only after almost throwing game away at Dundee
Steelers recorded their third consecutive victory - but only after almost throwing Sunday night's game away.
Coach Aaron Fox had previously signalled the need for his team to put a game to bed when they were ahead by a goal or two.
They had led 4-1 at 39 minutes but needed a Michael Davies overtime goal to smash-and-grab the points.
Sheffield had conceded four PP goals; but a shot at 62:38 from Davies settled the issue.
Sheffield arrived in Scotland following an awkward 3-1 win over Manchester - a game where they outshot Storm 46-15 yet had to rely on an empty-net winner.
They were without two injured defencemen at Dundee Arena; Aarons Brocklehurst and Johnson were scratched, meaning Eric Meland and Cole Shudra were back on 'D.'
Shudra made an early contribution when he and John Armstrong fed Tanner Eberle, who lashed home after just 112 seconds.
Armstrong, who had scored a point in each of his last three matches, got on the scoresheet himself, for 2-0 at 8:11.Robert Dowd took a rare charging call though and Stars were back in it at 11:48, Anthony Beauregard shooting high past Tomas Duba.
But proof that goals can come from anywhere on the Steelers' roster was confirmed when Jonas Liwing scored his first of the season.
Stars, who had lost at home 1-5 to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, looked vulnerable. And that was illustrated by Eberle's second strike of the night (4-1) at 22:44.
Stars' 24-year-old Canadian goalie Alex Leclerc was having to withstand frequent bombardments.
But the home side had a chance to regroup when Steelers conceded a five-on-three penalty - Sheffield having three skaters, Armstrong, Jonathan Phillips and Brendan Connolly in the box.
Connolly had taken rash, charging and cross-checking penalties while his two team-mates were out and former Danish Cup champion Justin Maylan turned the game on its head with two goals in 30 seconds.
Omar Pacha's side were now revved up for a memorable comeback.
And Steelers conceded a fourth power play goal, at 41:29, from Jordan Cownie.
At 4-4 level pegging, if we were looking for a steadying hand and a period of conservative hockey, we were in for a jolt.
There was an exchange of goals from Eric Meland and Egils Kalns, within 76 dizzying seconds.
And Duba's poke check prevented a goal in the final minute of regular time, paving the way for Davies' dramatic 6-5 winner.