Sheffield Steelers: The record Lucas Sandstrom doesn't want to bring with him to EIHL

Lucas Sandstrom. Picture: Hayley Roberts

The Swedish winger was the top penalty-minutes taker at his previous club Almtuna IS and has arrived in the UK with a reputation for agitating.

He made his debut for Steelers last weekend when the two results went against his team, but he is now focused on playing in this weekend's "derby" matches against Nottingham Panthers.

He is hoping for maximum points - and little or no time in the penalty box.

Sandstrom, aged 29, said he thought referees hadn't always appreciate his style in Sweden, where he played an uncompromising role.

But he doesn't expect the same problems with officials in the EIHL, as he had in the Allsvenskan.

"If you compare the two leagues, they are a little bit different, what you get penalties for in Sweden, you are probably not going to get here" he said.

"Of course I want to stay on the ice and not causing any penalty killing for the team."

He said he wouldn't have to change his game, other than staying out of the way of referees - a reference to problems he had with officials last year, issues which led to suspensions.

As for the EIHL, he said: "I have got to say it is much better than I thought it was.

"It is good hockey, tough hockey, a little bit different the guys are a little bit bigger here compared to back home."

He had been asked to play a no-frills, two-way game for Steelers, by coach Aaron Fox he said.

"I am just going to do my thing and nothing else. Nothing fancy."

The forward said he had played in most of the derbies in Sweden and that he relished the idea of big partisan crowds.

He'll get his wish in the back-to-back games against Panthers.

Sandstrom, who is no longer the newest addition to Steelers' line-up after the signing of new d-man Marek Troncinský, knows little about Nottingham other than they have William Quist in their line-up, who was a team mate at Almtuna.