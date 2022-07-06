Sheffield Steelers rebuild harks back to another era ending

The retired forwards - Legue, is now aged 41, and Talbot, 42 - were a dynamite duo who terrorised opposition defences for Sheffield and helped bring championships to the Arena.

But all good things come to an end and Talbot retired in 2011. Legue followed him five years later when he sensed his levels were starting to wane.

Dowd said the club rebuilt after their partnership ended, and will have to do so again with the likes of Marco Vallerand, John Armstrong, Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, Justin Hodgman, and possibly Tanner Eberle moving on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goaltending situation will be different too, in 2022-23.

"To be honest, I wouldn't have expected the turnover to be as high as it is. It is surprising, but it is what it is.

"We were not successful with trophies last year but the number of games we lost in regulation time was nine or ten, where in other years, teams have lost 15 or more and still won the league"

(The Steelers team that last won the league lost 14 matches in regulation; 2016.)

Joey Talbot and Jeff Legue in their Sheffild Steelers glory days

"It shows how tight it was to lose that trophy last season, yes we were unsuccessful but there were a lot of good hockey players on that team.

"In the past, Joey Talbot and Jeff Legue, went and it left a massive hole - a big change in the guard - and it's similar now.

"But of course, there was room for improvement, 100 percent, the league is what we want. Yes, it was 2016 when we last won the league, but we have not fallen off the map completely!"

Dowd, who will have a testimonial year at the club, said the loss of Armstrong should not be underestimated.

"He was a great guy, a big calming, stabilising influence. He was great for the room.

"He would have got on any top two lines of any team in the league and we were lucky to have had him as long as we did.

"We had him as a second-line centre, if he'd have been on a first-line maybe he would have got more accolades, and air time. I think he went under the radar, considering how good he was.

"But he didn't go looking for it, he was not super flashy and would not seek out the limelight."

As for Vallerand: "I was sad to see him go, he was considered one of the best players in the league because he can do everything.

"I don't know what Eberle's situation is, but as a player, he creates stuff even if he is not on the scoresheet, he brings energy and is a big piece of the puzzle we may have to replace.