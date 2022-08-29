Sheffield Steelers' priorities this week after double-win over Nottingham Panthers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is room for improvement, he says after Sheffield won 5-4 in Nottingham and then beat them 4-3 at home the following night.

Principally, Fox will be working on winning more battles in defence, breaking out of their own zone more efficiently and attacking in numbers in the opposition third.

Overall, though, he was pleased with how his new-look, four-line, side performed, especially the special teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox said the players had been off the ice for a long time over the Summer and had just five practices, but there were plenty of things to be optimistic about.

"Nothing is perfect and it is a work in progress," he said. "I like our group, so far."

He said there was a need to improve on some of their systems: "Our exits, line-rush concepts and what we are going to do in certain spots."

All the pre-season games would ensure they are ready for the opening night at Cardiff Devils.

Celebration time at Sheffield Arena as Sheffield Steelers return to action against Nottingham Panthers

Reflecting on the two performances so far, the coach said: "We scored eight goals in regulation in two nights which is pretty good, our special teams were outstanding both nights."

The class of 2022-23 is younger and bigger, but is it as fast as last year's crop?

"I think so," he replied.

"It is so hard to tell, I think sometimes speed isn't only in the player, it is the pace you play with as a team, so I think there are things we can do to pick up the pace we play with, which will help our speed."

Robert Dowd scores the winner on Sunday against Nottingham Panthers

One of the stand-out displays of last weekend came from hat-trick scorer Adam Raska.

"He played very well, in the first shift of the game he gave up a soft goal but made up for it."

Goalie Oskar Ostlung had conceded all four on Saturday, which Fox said was due to a combination of factors - he was finding his feet and the slot had not been defended well enough.

"The goals came from the top of the crease area, uncontested, (we were) losing battles in that area.

Matt Petgrave's man of the match celebration

"You'd probably like a save there in one of those four, but at the end of the day he played three games last year and it is going to take a bit of time to adjust."

Matt Greenfield played 60 minutes in goal on Sunday, Fox choosing not to pull him after 30 minutes due to the delicate scoreline at the halfway point.

Ostlund will start at Manchester Storm on Wednesday, in the third pre-season game.