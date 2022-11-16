They can also be justifiably tagged as a long-term bogey side for Sheffield.

The Northern Irish have a winning record over the Steelers, and you'd be hard-pressed to find other domestic opponents that could say the same.

In 171 previous games, Steelers have won 74, 46 at home and 28 on the road.

Giants have won 34 in Sheffield and 52 at home – so they lead overall.

Last season the statistic that really mattered was the seven points margin above Sheffield that brought them the EIHL trophy.

While there are other teams in the hunt this year, Sheffield will probably have to go through Belfast if they are going to be crowned champions.

And that task starts this weekend when Steelers host Giants in back-to-back games at the Arena.

Giants saw their six-game winning streak end with a defeat against the Nottingham Panthers, last weekend, so will want to get back to their best.

It looks like a powderkeg weekend is ahead for both clubs.

However it would be disrespectful to overlook the team currently at the top of the division, Guildford Flames.

Paul Dixon's trendsetters finished mid-table last season but are currently four points to the good, at the EIHL summit.

Some people think they could falter as the season hots up, but not Sheffield skaters Robert Dowd and Jonathan Phillips.

"They could absolutely go the full distance," said Dowd.

"I wouldn't say I am expecting them to choke, I think they are a very good team and they have improved over the last three years on the bounce.

"They have come back with a better team this season so I think they are definitely going to be up there at the end."

Phillips said he felt it was "100 percent likely that Guildford will be in the running until the end of the season.

