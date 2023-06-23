Sheffield Steelers poised to re-sign workaholic winger

Sheffield Steelers appear to have reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of a new deal for their top forward point-scorer Daniel Ciampini.

The hard-working winger's stock rose after his maiden season with the EIHL outfit.

In 66 games, he scored 24 goals and 41 assists, those 65 points matched only by offensive defenceman Matt Petgrave.

Ciampini, who missed only three of the 54 league games, now seems certain to be back for a second term in South Yorkshire.

The Star understands terms have been agreed with the 32-year-old player.

The Canadian had a lean spell in front of goal towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign, netting only one goal 13 games, but was regarded as a tremendous asset in all areas of the ice over the full campaign.

He has also been useful in the close-season, advising the club on the merits of signing Kevin Tansey and another overseas skater presently being courted.

Yesterday, The Star talked to Ciampini's linemate Brett Neumann, who has committed for a second season at Sheffield.

While Ciampini's contractual position was not discussed, Neumann spoke freely about his linemates from last season.

"I thought we had a good unit," he said.

"A coach has to try different things, but it is a definite advantage to find something that works fast and, if it does, stick with it.

"Last year, the three of us together did pretty well for the most part and were definitely starting to see us play our best hockey chemistry-wise towards the end of the season; so that is a positive."

If they were to be reassembled in September, he said: "We would come in and be comfortable with each other.

"If you look last year when we got reunited (after a spell of line change experiments) we picked it up and were making plays and reading off each other, we played the best all year."

Allen was described by Neumann as a: "Big guy; he is a good playmaker, sees the game real well, wins battles face-offs and is good in the D zone."

Ciampini was a: "Very good two-way player. He sees the game really well too and can make plays and score.

"They are two really good all round players.

"Maybe there is not one specific aspect to their game where you get the wow factor but they have all the keys needed to make a good hockey player and we found a way to click."

Ciampini's highlight reel from last term includes a hat-trick he scored in a 5-1 triumph at Nottingham Panthers on December 27.

He netted three times in a blistering 17 minute spell.

Ciampini also scored braces against Cardiff Devils, Manchester Storm and Fife Flyers.