It is understood his conduct on the flight from the UK concerned airline personnel.
He was then spoken to by GB staff who told him he would be returned home and replaced in the side.
The team is in Kaunas preparing for the IIHF U20 World Championship Division II Group A tournament, which gets under way on Sunday.
The 19-year-old from Dronfield has had just eight outings with the EIHL club side so far this term.
Removal from the GB set-up will be a huge personal blow for the ambitious winger.
He will now have to rebuild his reputation the only way he can - on the ice.