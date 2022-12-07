News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Steelers player sent home in shame from Great Britain duty after airline incident

Sheffield Steelers and Steeldogs' forward Alex Graham has been sent home from the Great Britain Under-20s squad in Lithuania after a breach of team discipline.

By Bob Westerdale
2 hours ago

It is understood his conduct on the flight from the UK concerned airline personnel.

He was then spoken to by GB staff who told him he would be returned home and replaced in the side.

The team is in Kaunas preparing for the IIHF U20 World Championship Division II Group A tournament, which gets under way on Sunday.

Sheffield Steelers Alex Graham had been on Great Britain duty with the U20s when he was sent home for a breach of discipline
The 19-year-old from Dronfield has had just eight outings with the EIHL club side so far this term.

Removal from the GB set-up will be a huge personal blow for the ambitious winger.

He will now have to rebuild his reputation the only way he can - on the ice.

