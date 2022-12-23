Sheffield Steelers’ Oskar Östlund ‘still has a lot of pain’ as he fights for fitness

Luckless goalie Oskar Östlund is still in pain and it seems there is no clear pathway back into Sheffield Steelers' side.

Oskar Östlund kitted up for the Steelers. (Bob Westerdale)

The Swedish stopper - who Sheffield Steelers had such high hopes for when they signed him in August - was injured in friendly match warm up, back on September 3.

He hasn't played once in what is almost the half way point of the season, despite hopes from the coaching staff that he'd recover after a period of rest.

The netminder has had a second scan of the problem area.

Club proprietor Ton Smith said: "The medical team is deciding what the issue currently is - it a bizarre one, without a doubt.

"He has still got a lot of pain; a lot more than he should have and Oskar has been re-scanned.

"He was hurt in a strange off-ice accident during warm up/training and doesn't seem to be able to recover anywhere near as fast as he would like to.

"He wants to get back as pro hockey player but just cannot seem to shake the problem off."

Matt Greenfield and Oskar Ostlund.

Smith added: "We are not looking for another import goalie, we'd be delighted if could get Oskar fit but really it's not happening right now.

"We get to the stage when we think it's going to be another four weeks and he'll be back and then another four...and it goes on.

"But we signed him and Matt Greenfield together and it would be nice to see them both competing."

Smith says Greenfield has been the biggest success story in a team that is currently "buzzing" after a season-record 9-4 blasting of Dundee Stars.

Steelers' Oskar Ostlund.

Steelers are on a seven-match winning streak ahead of Boxing Day's sell-out against Nottingham Panthers.

"I just hope Greenfield stays fit and carries on being the best goalie in the league!" said Smith.

"One on one he gets across the slot and outperforms everyone at times. And he is so low maintenance, he rarely loses his temper and is such a consistent performer.

"I suppose you could say he was thrown in at the deep-end and he's not just started swimming he's taken his life saving degree!

"When he left his last team (Kansas City Mavericks) they tweeted that we had got a good one in him and that we should look after him.

"It meant a lot that he was well thought of there.

"I'd like to think he will be around for a while..."