Sheffield's ice hockey programme is improving its pathway from junior to the top flight - but the new-look organisation may have let one teenage prospect slip from its grasp.

A year ago, Steelers' owner Tony Smith bought the NIHL neighbours, Sheffield Steeldogs, with a mandate to bring through local talent.

In the last few days, Smith has appointed Jamie McIlroy, as the club's first general manager since he took over the reins.

The idea was to "encourage a pathway of local youngsters ready to make their way in the professional game” he said.

One exciting talent who seems unlikely to be making that journey is 15-year-old Alex Rushby, from Worksop.

Alex started skating at four years old and iced for Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy from the age of seven.

The forward was an obvious one to watch, playing in the Junior National Finals seven times, and being selected as Most Valuable Player in 2019.

In 2019-20 season, he starred for Sheffield Stormers and England U15s.

But his family said he had issues with a Sheffield coach and it was at that point he switched to the rival ice hockey city of Nottingham.

Last season was the latest campaign in which six-footer Alex more than demonstrated his potential.

For the second year running Nottingham Lions U16 won the National Finals at Sheffield; Alex playing a pivotal role.

The Portland School pupil has also played for Lions’ U18 team, which reached the national finals after winning the U18 North Division One title.

Alex will be 16 next month and therefore eligible to play in a two-way tie-up with the seniors.

A family member said: "He will play for Nottingham Lions in NIHL Division 1 North with a chance of playing for Peterborough Phantoms with whom Nottingham has a partnership.

"I know he would prefer to play with Steeldogs which would give him a chance of Steelers, but if that means moving back to Sheffield as a junior he will not do it.

"He has been approached by Sheffield Dogs/Steelers but he has committed to stay at Nottingham to play with his brother Harry in North 1."

The situation is not without its complications, said the family member.

"I suppose he could play with Steeldogs instead of Peterborough, but he owes some allegiance to Nottingham," they explained.

On the other hand, playing for Steeldogs could potentially give him "a pathway into Steelers."

McIlroy says: "I’ve made my feelings clear over the years about how I’ve always wanted young British players to have a clear pathway to playing at the top tier in their own country.

"The reorganisation and restructure of the Steeldogs/Steelers setup, will now make that a genuine reality."

*Alex's older brother Harry, 20, played in the Sheffield system from 2015 to 2023, before also quitting for Nottingham last year.