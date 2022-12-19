Steelers have the chance to claw back two of the seven points that separate them from Elite League leaders Guildford Flames, on Wednesday.

Steelers celebrate their win at Dundee on Sunday. (Derek Black)

Both pacesetters have been in a rich vein of form recently.

But if Sheffield fans had been hoping for a December slip-up in form from the Surrey side, they were to be disappointed.

Steelers' two most recent wins, at Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars, harvested four points - yet they are still seven adrift of Flames, with just a single game in hand.

So Wednesday's league match at the Arena against Dundee (7.30pm face off) - a midweek game that would not normally, perhaps, get the adrenaline going - is of monumental importance.

Guildford have not lost in any of the ten league games they've played in since being pipped 3-4 at home by Sheffield on October 30.

Since that meeting, Sheffield have come unstuck three times, with priceless points surrendered to Belfast Giants, Cardiff Devils, and Coventry Blaze.

It is understandable, given that this is arguably the moment competitive EIHL division in years.

But the table doesn't lie and Flames have done the better of the two since they last met.

Aaron Fox's side can only beat those in front of them, in the remaining 31 games, starting with Dundee, who won 2-1 in South Yorkshire in October.

And coach Fox's side is certainly performing well on the road.

They just need to transfer that to the Arena, where they have lost half of their last four appearances.

Robert Dowd tussles for the puck.

Sunday's 5-2 win at Stars was another example of Sheffield dominating their opponents.

Strength and conditioning coach Mike Mawer, said while Steelers dominated the second period, but penalties meant "it got a bit messy towards the end but we saw the game out with another character win."

Meanwhile, Robert Dowd is looking forward to various events in his Testimonial calendar, especially a challenge tournament on March 14.

"Everyone knows I am an adopted Yorkshireman now, I come from the north east but Sheffield became my home once I had been here for a few years" he said.

"It is my home, my kids have a Yorkshire accent, my wife has a Yorkshire accent so I'd like to make it a celebration of it being my home and a long successful career here."

The March 14 game will feature four teams, a Steelers' sie split into two, a GB side and a legends outfit.

"I've had a couple of emotional phone calls from some old friends that I have not spoken to for a while and it was really nice to catch up" he said.