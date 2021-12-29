Sheffield Steelers on enforced break after eight players test positive for Covid

A number of Sheffield Steelers players have tested positive for Covid. Picture: Dean Woolley

Three players have been unwell for several days - Barry Brust, Mathias Sointu and Andreas Valdix.

But, not surprisingly, the virus has spread its tentacles further across the close knit dressing room.

On Tuesday night, the EIHL authorities placed the club into the so-called Covid-19 protocol.

It means the games against Manchester Storm on January 1 and 2 will be postponed as will the Fife Flyers away Cup game on January 5.

Their next scheduled match is at Glasgow Clan on January, which will go ahead only if testing shows the vast majority of players on either side are healthy and have respected the Covid rules.

Clan have also been placed into covid protocol and their game against the Nottingham Panthers tonight (Wednesday 29 December) is postponed in line with Scottish Government regulations.

In basketball, Sheffield Sharks' scheduled game against Glasgow Rocks is off.

Steelers' duty of care now is to ensure their infected players recover well without spreading it further.

The club and the rest of the EIHL has been through considerably worse since early 2020, so hopefully this is just a minor stoppage.

The condition of each of the Steelers players who have caugh the virus is being monitored closely.

A few days ago, centreman John Armstrong told The Star: "If you look at the leagues around the world, a lot of players catch Covid and seem to be back playing in a week or so. My biggest worry would be the League closing down, I just hope we can play."