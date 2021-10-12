Sheffield Steelers: Nottingham Panthers clash the perfect time for a big Arena performance says Kevin Schulze

But he says the Steelers will be eager to make amends when the Arena club plays host to major rivals Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup qualifier this Saturday.

Sheffield dropped two league points to Guildford Flames in the 4-6 defeat and were scolded by coach Aaron Fox, who thought some of the players were slow and lazy and the defence and goaltender were "left out to dry."

The team avenged that loss the following night in Surrey, going to the top of the EIHL table.

Sheffield Steelers' Kevin Schulze says the team will be eager to make amends for last week's performance against Guildford when they host major rivals Nottingham Panthers this weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley

But Schulze and the rest of the squad know the vast majority of the Steelers' audience will have missed that road win.

"It was not a good performance at home, especially for a Saturday night, they come out to watch us play and win and we disappointed them" admitted the 28-year-old American.

The defenceman admits that he has found it difficult to wrap his head around the importance of regular League games as opposed to play offs.

Kevin Schulze in action for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Karl Denham

"Growing up in north America, it is a lot different. It is more play off style," he said.

"But every game you have got to bring your best, no matter what."

Schulze said the home defeat had been a "little bit of a wake-up call."

"We need to bring it every night no matter what the opponent, where, anything."

Guildford Flames registered an unexpected win over Sheffield Steelers at the Arena last weekend

The home clash with Panthers will be the perfect stage to make it up to Arena fans, says Schulze. Panthers won 5-3 at the Arena in a challenge match watched by 8,627 fans last month.

"They are 45 minutes down the road so it is a big rivalry and hopefully we can put on a good performance."

Nottingham have enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the Cup so far, they have won both their games against Manchester Storm.

Meanwhile, Robert Dowd's match-winning hat-trick at Guildford Flames was his FIFTH in Steelers' colours.

He first notched a triple back in 2008 in his first full season at the Arena, in a 6-3 win over Nottingham Panthers.

Three years later he repeated it, this time in a bizarre 18-1 execution of Edinburgh Capitals.

Four goals came his way up at Fife Flyers in 2018.