Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rok Stojanovic with the Sheffield Steelers. (Pic by Dean Woolley)

Last season, Barry Brust was expected to be number one at the club.

But he was eclipsed by Rok Stojanovic - Brust later recognising the skaters felt more confident with the Slovenian behind them.

Greenfield hopes to have as much ice time as possible and feels that neither he nor the other newly-signed import netminder Oskar Östlund can take the starting role for granted.

New Steelers goaltender, Matt Greenfield. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Goaltending is not like any other position," said the 27-year-old American.

"I have seen it happen so many times when a guy who is supposed to be no 1 comes in; sometimes he does well and makes the first All Star team and sometimes he plays a quarter of the games and the number two comes in and does well and makes the All Star team.

"Sometimes it goes both ways where one guy does well for a month or so then another comes in and is hot."

Asked whether he considered himself to be on the same level as Swedish stopper Östlund, he replied: "I don't look at it like that, I just do my job, do what the coach asks of me, whether it is playing all the games or none of the games.

Matt Greenfield. (courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

"Whatever helps the team win is what I am about.

"I try to do my best and there are lots of scenarios where back ups and starters go up and down, things can change quickly.

"It is a 'What have you done for me lately?' business, so I try to block out all the noise and work my bag off every day."

Like Östlund, Greenfield didn't have a full season, last term.

He missed the first couple of months with a sports hernia.

While he was contracted to Stockton Heat in the AHL, he never played for them.

"They had two guys on NHL contracts so they both played ahead of me. I was number three and they gave them all the games.

"In February I went to Kansas (City Mavericks).

"I played more than I backed up, there."

Looking back, he said: "I wish I'd had an opportunity to play in the American League but everything happens for a reason and it led me on to Sheffield and I consider that a huge plus. I am grateful to be coming to Sheffield."

"I was tired of not being in control of my own destiny (in north America).

"In Sheffield, I want to play lots I want to be a huge factor and t felt like a good opportunity and a great fit."

He will be joined in the UK by his Canadian wife Sydney.

"We are really excited, I hear it is an amazing place and a truly remarkable place to play."

Head coach Aaron Fox said "Matt is a goalie who I had an eye on for the last two seasons.

"He’s had a very solid first two years pro, playing in Kansas City, averaging a .915 sv% over two years.

"Matt is big and moves extremely well. He likes to be aggressive and is very competitive.

"He’s coming in to compete for starts and gives us an excellent goalie duo.