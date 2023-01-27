Hayden Lavigne is coming to terms with the fact that he may be lucky to see any ice for his new Steelers' team this season.

Hayden Lavigne is his Manchester days

On Wednesday, Sheffield had a defenceman Sébastien Piché out injured, but as the team has one extra skater than the EIHL permits om game-night, that didn't even open up a slot for him on the bench.

Patience is obviously going to be a virtue, with Matt Greenfield excelling as number-one choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the first league where I have come across anything like this," said the 26-year-old Lavigne.

Hayden Lavigne playing against Steelers

"In north America if you are not playing you are on the bench and ready to play.

"There is a benefit, though. You can take advantage of the game day when you are not playing - whether that is in the gym or on the ice before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an extra day to work on my game and physical fitness. It's different, but has its pros and cons."

The 26-year-old Canadian will be earnestly watching this weekend's games at Belfast Giants (Friday and Saturday) unless there is a fitness issue for Greenfield.

Matt Greenfield playing against Dundee

It will give him a chance to continue to assess the team more thoroughly than he did when he was in the opposing goal crease for Manchester Storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought they were a fast team with a good defensive corps so there is a lot to like about playing for Sheffield as a goalie" he said, reflecting on the earlier part of the season.

"They make it hard for other teams to make it to the net.

"Also they are very offensively talented and they work hard, they did so well in the first half of the season."

Lavigne replaced Oskar Östlund, who left Steelers recently and has been picked up by Rungsted Seier Capital in Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His contract is until the end of this season.

Ostlund told the club's website: "After a few seasons that have offered many bumps in the road, I am looking forward to getting started playing for Rungsted.

"Although I haven't played many matches in the past two seasons, I am highly motivated and am very much looking forward to getting started," said Östlund.

Meanwhile defenceman Matt Petgrave has become Sheffield's second top point scorer with 11 goals and 35 assists from 45 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Daniel Ciampini has more.