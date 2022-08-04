Sheffield Steelers' new defenceman won't be like-for-like Keaton Ellerby replacement

The 6ft 5ins Canadian, who played 218 times in the world’s top league, has left after a single season at the Arena.

After 64 games in the EIHL, he has accepted a job as an assistant coach at The Prince Albert Raiders, a major junior team in the Western Hockey League.

Sheffield had already decided to go in a different direction.

In May, Ellerby had said he “would love to come back to Sheffield...me and my family enjoyed it very much so I guess I just have to wait and see on that.”

He said returning for a second year at a club is usually easier for a hockey player, with them more aware of how coaching and systems work on this side of the Atlantic.

But time has moved on, and so have both Ellerby and Steelers.

Coach Fox said: “I like Keaton, we have had conversations and he reached out a couple of times over the summer wondering where we were at.

“I never like to close doors until I know exactly what our situation is going to be.

“Now we have signed a new defenceman and Keaton has been given a pretty good opportunity back home; there is a good reason why he decided to stay over there.”

The incoming Steelers’ defenceman is not a like-for-like change, said Fox.

He is not as big but the coach said: “He is a good defenceman, is solid, can play both ways.”

As for a physical deterrent at the back, he said: “We have Jonesy (Sam Jones) Davey (Phillips) and Matt Petgrave who is 6ft 2ins; I am not overly worried about needing somebody 6ft 5ins.

“We will have six guys who can play a mobile, defensive game.”

Other than the new blueliner, Sheffield have still to announce their top import goaltender and are yet to tie down a second import custodian.

“We are still working the market, there, but I feel really good about the guy we have got coming in,” said the coach.

*Ellerby, 33, joins the Raiders following a 14-year career that included parts of six seasons in the NHL with the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets.

Raiders’ head coach Jeff Truitt said: “We were looking for a former defenceman to help our defence core. He was also a penalty killer which will be a part of his responsibilities,

“He’s a quality person who fits the criteria of what we were looking for. He’s got a lot of experience being an NHL player and going to Europe, and he really added to our repertoire of what we wanted in a coach.”