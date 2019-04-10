Sheffield Steelers’ new coach is Jonas Westerling….well, maybe in in a few years time

Jonas Westerling has ambitions to be coach of Sheffield Steelers one day - but for now, it's Daddy time.

The centreman hasn't been home to Sweden to see his five-year-old daughter Vira since July.

And with her first school term starting this year, he wants to to be there for her.

That means he won't be signing for Hull Pirates, who revealed yesterday that they would love to see him in their ranks.

Instead, Westerling goes home with a mixture of fond Steeler memories mixed with some frustration about ending the season trophy-less.

"This season had a lot of ups and downs and I think that was our biggest problem. There were too many ups and downs in how we performed as a team” he told The Star,

"In last weekend's games against Cardiff, (play off defeat) we had us a chance to beat them but it was some unlucky goal in the last period in both games. I really thought we were capable of winning a trophy.

"When we played at our best we beat every team. Our highest level was really high but our lowest was pretty low to compare to the best teams."

That is all behind him now as he heads back overseas.

"It’s time for me to go home and be a good daddy. My daughter starts school in August and she has missed me a lot this year. I haven’t been home since July so it’s really tough for me without her."

The forward, 37, thinks he would have enjoyed playing for Jason Hewitt's team in Hull. "My good friend Sonny Karlsson plays there so it would be fun” he said.

"But as I said before it’s time for me to go home and be a good daddy. I’m going to do some education for coaching when I get home so maybe I come back as a coach in Sheffield in about five or six years.”

Steelers will confirm the name of Tom Barrasso’s successor at a fans’ meeting in Sheffield on Tuesday .