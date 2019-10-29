Sheffield Steelers: Netminder Tomas Duba set for extended run of games

Tomas Duba and Pavel Kantor

Pavel Kantor was given the chop last week which meant, at 38 years old, the former Czech international is in for a longer-than-expected run of games.

His back-up netminder is 18-year-old prospect William Kerlin, who learned his trade at Guildford Firestars and Milton Keynes Storm U16B.

Coach Aaron Fox has had to secure extra funding to provide defensive injury cover for Aaron Johnson and Jonas Liwing - but says he was not under any pressure to trim the roster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can guarantee you if his form was high-end, we wouldn't have made that move" said Fox of Kantor, the 28-year-old Czech.

Fox explained that he had been looking at the fixture list to see when he "could give him another game, and could we wait for him to find his form?"

But the coach couldn't find games coming up where he could play him, despite Wednesday's relatively low-key Challenge Cup outing.

"I truly felt Pavel was going to do a good job and be a really good goalie for us; it didn't work out that way, it is one of those things I wished had been different but it hasn't and Dubes had played so well it just made sense for us to go in this direction."

Earlier this season, with disarming modesty, Duba had stated that he was happy to help Kantor develop and occasionally sit out matches, if it helped the team.

But that doesn't mean he does not possess the stamina and concentration to go on a run of games, said the coach.

"He played 95 per cent of games last year, (South Korea) he takes care of his body, he is not one of those goalies that makes a lot of extra movement out there he is very compact and doesn't waste energy, so barring some injury I don't see any need for the immediate future.

"We will get through this string of games with Dubes but obviously I am exploring the market."

Liwing, sadly, is still strapped up after his upper body injury and "not anywhere near" a return, said Fox.

Johnson has been on the ice skating and passing, playing non-contact, and getting into shape.