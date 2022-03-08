Sheffield Steelers need to roll back the years at Belfast Giants

With two games in Northern Ireland this weekend, Sheffield will be hoping to emulate what they achieved in January, 2016.

Six years ago, they first won 6-2, with goals from Tyler Mosienko, two, Mathieu Roy, two, Fredrik Vestberg and Ben O’Connor.

The following night Roy and Mosienko were joined on the scoresheet by Jeff Legue in a 3-1 triumph.

The four points helped them to the regular-season title - which turned out to be the last time they lifted the EIHL trophy that means the most.

Current-team Steelers Robert Dowd and Jonathan Phillips took part, but their memories of the weekend aren't exactly crystal clear.

Much more important to them is a win or two on the road this weekend, especially as Belfast have taken over their spot at the top of the elite division.

While Phillips is an injury doubt, Dowd should play and is desperate to see his side bring home the points after a disappointing, recent run of results.

Zack Fitzgerald scrapping in Belfast in 2016

"Obviously we want to right the ship here and try to get going on the right track," said the Great Britain winger.

"But I don't think this League is going to be won and lost in the next week or two.

"I think there are a lot of games to go, they have got a pretty tough run-in so have we.

"We play Belfast five times, we have got Cardiff one time, Nottingham a few times, and their (Belfast's) schedule is pretty similar.

"It is one of those where I don't think a team is just going to 'win out' and walk away with this thing.

"I think there are going to be points dropped here and there. Obviously, the results are not going our way the last week or so but we can make that right.

"Every game is a must-won at this point of the season."

Dowd was pleased to see two new recruits, Nico Feldner and Antonin Boruta, brought in to steady the injury-hit ship.

"We needed bodies pretty bad - we are a little banged here so hopefully it is a bit of fresh air.

"A few of us are carrying knocks right now; obviously if we had a full-strength team a few of us might not be in the line-up but it is that point of the season where you have got to play through these tings."

On the face of it, Belfast have a considerable advantage in the March fixture list.

After hosting Sheffield this weekend, they have five more league games, three of them at home.