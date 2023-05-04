Sheffield Steelers need to replace the hunger and drive of this warrior

How would Sheffield Steelers have fared if Brendan Connolly had been fully fit for the entire season?

Brendan Connolly faces off in his last game, picture Hayley Roberts

One man doesn't make a team, of course.

But an individual's attitude and hunger can certainly influence it.

The honest player has said that injuries could not be used as an excuse for the fact Steelers ended up as title bridesmaids as well as being knocked out of both Challenge Cup and Play Offs.

Brendan Connolly in vocal mood, picture Dean Woolley

But a closer analysis of Sheffield's season run-in shines an interesting light on Connolly's own fitness, form and how he compared with other younger imports and Brits on the EIHL team.

Steelers had been trying in vain to close the gap on Belfast Giants, who eventually ended up scoring 41 more goals than they did.

Goals and assists win matches, but in the last 10 games that each of the forwards played in (and ignoring the dead rubber third-place Play Off game) stats show that Connolly scored an unbeaten ten points.

His four goals and six assists could be matched only by Brett Neumann, who amassed six goals and four assists.

In the 10 games other forwards iced, Scott Allen had 5+3, Robert Dowd 6+2, Daniel Ciampini 1+6, Danny Kristo 4+2, Marco Vallerand 3+1, and Brandon McNally 0+3.

It is all water under the bridge now.

But considering Connolly, who has now retired, didn't find the net in his first 17 outings (19 if you include exhibition games) it goes some way towards showing what Steelers had lost during the time that he fought his way back from an ACL injury suffered during a Continental Cup game against Aalborg in November 2021.

Connolly finished the season with 11 goals, seven of those in the latter part of the campaign.

The forward accepts Sheffield's fans will be frustrated this summer after a season without silverware.

But he takes away nothing but good memories of his interactions with home supporters.

"I would say personally I have absolutely loved playing in front of them," he told The Star.

"There are some amazing fans; they show up at home and on the road and they are always there cheering loud for their team.

"I have absolutely loved playing in front of them for four years."