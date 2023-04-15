Sheffield Steelers miss out on silverware as Cardiff Devils comeback from behind

They came close, but not close enough.
Their league programme had previously ended in an unwanted third spot, they had suffered a hugely disappointing Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Fife Flyers, and, on Saturday, they surrendered a 2-0 lead to Cardiff Devils in the play off semi-final.
Their eventual 3-2 loss at Nottingham Arena ended their season on a painful low.
Coach Aaron Fox now finds himself in exactly the same position as he was at the start of the last close-season – having to rebuild and start again from scratch.
At the end of the day, a club with the profile and budget enjoyed by Sheffield Steelers should not continue to keep being the EIHL bridesmaids.
They haven’t won the league since 2015–16 or the play offs since 2016–17.
Asked by The Star whether they had come close enough in his eyes to succeeding this year, Fox replied that the seven points margin that champions Belfast Giants had over them was down mostly to the way they had lost games to them, and them alone.
Their record against other teams was much better, he said.
“Was this what we were looking for? No,” he admitted.
“We are always going to be judged on trophies, it was nice we were at the top for the majority of the year but at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done.
“You are always going to look back and be frustrated about how your season went when you’re not lifting a trophy.”
At Nottingham, Sheffield grabbed a brace of early goals but over the 60 minutes, the momentum swung heavily in favour of the Welsh.
Matt Greenfield, in Sheffield’s goal, looked like he could keep them at bay, for a while.
But Cardiff got stronger and stronger and took the game in overtime.
Before the semi-final, Fox had scratched Calle Ackered, which must surely signal the end of his spell with Sheffield, and handed Alex Graham a spot on the fourth line.
They had the better start of the two teams, with Robert Dowd carving out two chances before burying the puck on eight minutes.
With Riley Brandt called for a disputed high sticking, Sheffield roared into a 2-0 advantage with Scott Allen on the Power Play scoresheet.
The huge Orange Army was in its element.
Cardiff, in the form of Chad Pietroniro and Brandt in particular, were aggressive but did not appear that incisive until Trevor Cox weighed in.
He hit Greenfield’s bar and then superbly executed to half Sheffield’s advantage.
Josh Brittain and Josh Waller could have equalised before the first break – the warning signs were there.
It was less intense for a while in the middle section until Allen’s half-chance got the Sheffield fans off their feet again. He couldn’t score and the quality chances for Sheffield started to recede.
Greenfield had to stop a Waller breakaway but neither side could find the rigging.
Brodie Dupont’s men were six and a half minutes from going out when Ben Davies scored from Waller to equalise.
Daniel Ciampini’s hooking call in overtime gave the opportunity for Jake Coughler to win the game at
62:07.
It was all over for Sheffield’s heartbroken team, especially the two retiring veterans Jonathan Phillips and Brendan Connolly.