Sheffield Steelers: Marek Troncinský getting to grips with Arena life

Marek Troncinský. Picture: Ceryn Molloy

The 31-year-old Czech defenceman enjoyed a winning debut weekend, with victories over Nottingham Panthers.

He'd taken part in just one training session before being thrown into the deep end.

Troncinský joined Sheffield from HC Litvinov as injury cover after Aaron Brocklehurst, Aaron Johnson and Jonas Liwing.

Johnson and Liwing are thought to be at least four weeks away from returning to the ice.

Troncinský said he was happy he was able to help the team win.

Speaking through the interpreting skills of goaltender Tomas Duba, he said he'd enjoyed the "fantastic atmosphere both home and away."

Troncinský could be a candidate for a season-long contract, if he proves himself.

Until that is known, he said he would do his best to help the team, game-by-game and enjoy himself.

The left-shot skater admitted he didn't really know about the EIHL or Steelers, before he'd signed.

He said he hadn't had a long break from his last game in the Czech Republic, so his fitness was fine, he feels good, and "the more practices with the team the better."

Two seasons ago, Troncinský had the most assists and points by any defenceman in the Czech top division and coach Aaron Fox believes in a month or six weeks there could well be a competitive edge as to who stays and who goes, from the import section.

"We will do what is best for our hockey club," said the coach, who added he was pleased with Troncinský's performances.

"He is a good player, he is still a little out of shape you could see him gasping for wind out there.

"He is big, he plays physical too and made a couple of good open-ice hits for us.

"You can see when he has the puck he is going to make the right play and that's really good to see."